Their actions, even in the face of unfounded bomb threats emanating from Russia, highlight an often-overlooked truth: Protecting democracy doesn’t end when a soldier returns home. In many ways, it only begins.

Handout Handout In my role as executive director of More Perfect Union, a veteran-led movement aimed at healing our country and strengthening our communities, I see daily examples of how veterans continue to serve. I am also privileged to teach as an assistant professor of military science at Georgia Tech, where I work with young men and women preparing to embark on their own journeys of service. These experiences reinforce what I have long known as a U.S. Army combat veteran of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan: The values of service and sacrifice are enduring. Why do veterans sign up to be poll workers and take part in civic duties? It’s because we know firsthand that democracy is fragile and worth protecting. We understand that the integrity of our electoral process is fundamental to the freedoms we have defended. Serving as a poll worker might not come with the same accolades as military service, but it is an equally critical act of patriotism. When you thank veterans, I urge you to do so with the awareness that many continue to fight for our nation — not in uniform but through their civic engagement and community leadership. From filling a personnel need at the polls to mentoring young leaders and strengthening local communities, veterans remain committed to service.

They embody a belief that serving one’s country is not just a duty to be completed but a lifelong promise.

This Veterans Day, let us honor their service by recognizing their contributions not just abroad but also here at home. Let us support the initiatives that empower them to keep serving, whether it’s in the voting booth, the classroom or community leadership.

Because protecting democracy isn’t just an overseas mission; it is a mission right here at home, one that requires all of us to be vigilant, engaged and grateful.

And, most important, let’s follow their example. Volunteering, voting and participating in our democracy are ways we can all continue the work that veterans begin. The torch of service that they carry is one we must all hold high.

Garrett Cathcart is the executive director of More Perfect Union, a veteran-led movement to strengthen our communities and heal our country. He is a U.S. Army combat veteran of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan and an assistant professor of military science at Georgia Tech.