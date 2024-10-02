Just as he sold out his previous beliefs in order to board the Trump train in a desperate search for power, Vance has learned that in this era, even the most blatant, easily refutable lies can help a candidate win.

Every politician gets some things wrong. But former President Donald Trump has ushered in a new type of lying, one in which people like him and Vance feel free to deny even the most obvious concrete realities. Take Vance saying “I never supported a national ban” on abortion. He is on tape saying he “would like abortion to be illegal nationally.”

Or take Vance’s claim about Trump’s actions on health care while he was in the White House. “I think you can make a really good argument that it salvaged Obamacare, which was doing disastrously until Donald Trump came along,” Vance proclaimed. Trump has long railed against Obamacare, the landmark health care legislation from the Obama administration. In 2016, he campaigned on a promise to destroy it. In his disastrous debate against Vice President Kamala Harris, Trump acknowledged that even after all these years, including four as president, he still doesn’t have a health care plan to offer.

Vance wouldn’t even acknowledge that Trump lost the 2020 election. He kept alive the “big lie” of the right — the one that fueled the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

As I’ve explained before, debates are arson for truth. In hosting them, news networks give them a sheen of legitimacy. Less knowledgeable viewers are more likely to think they can trust what the candidates are saying. Otherwise, why would journalists be there? And if a moderator fact checks one claim, doesn’t that suggest all the other claims are true?

Yes, fact checks abound the day after. But how many people who heard the lies bother to look into these? At the very least, moderators should state clearly throughout the debate that they are going to fact check every word the candidates say and emphasize the importance of people looking for those fact checks. If they’re going to keep hosting these stunts, they should offer a disclaimer such as, “Because of rules we have agreed to, we are unable to do our job as journalists, which is to ensure that you get the truth. So we’ll set about doing that immediately afterward.”

In an age of “alternative facts,” the public needs trustworthy sources of information. Americans need journalists to fight for them at every opportunity, cut through the noise and provide the two key ingredients of truth: facts plus context.

In the wake of the vice presidential debate, much of the coverage revolved around who “won” based on style, not substance. This is wrongheaded. A candidate who denies basic reality cannot be trusted. That should be the biggest resounding message of the debate — and a central theme of this election.

Josh Levs is host of They Stand Corrected, the podcast and newsletter fact-checking the media. Find him at joshlevs.com.