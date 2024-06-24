For people like me who care about truth in politics, presidential debates (like the one scheduled to take place here in Atlanta Thursday) are frustrating, depressing spectacles. The rules and structures of these events make it impossible to ensure that the American people get the facts.

Over the years, some moderators have made scattershot efforts to fact check one or two claims in real time during the debates. But those efforts make little to no difference amid a potential onslaught of lies and misleading claims.

In a recent episode of my new fact-checking podcast They Stand Corrected, I explained that the rules of these debates generally preclude moderators from responding to candidates’ statements. Even if moderators don’t sign documents agreeing to these rules, by participating they have nevertheless accepted the role. Debates are not interviews; they are events that moderators have been invited to host. Their jobs consist mostly of keeping the candidates to time limits.

News networks that host these debates note that the moderators are at least allowed to ask questions. But what use is that, when candidates can lie in their answers? It reminds me of a famous scene from Seinfeld in which he goes to pick up a rental car but the company did not save one for him. “That’s really the most important part of the reservation: the holding,” he explains. “Anybody can just take them.”

Having spent years as a fact checker, including at CNN during pivotal elections, here’s what I tell people about these debates: Imagine a firefighter on a stage, with millions of people watching. The firefighter welcomes up other people, who are allowed to bring all the kindling, kerosene and matches they want. They start fires, which the firefighter can do nothing about. That’s what happens at these debates. They’re arson for truth.

We live at a time in which there are great fears about truth losing its currency. A time when “alternative facts” can inspire a violent insurrection, as we saw on Jan. 6, 2021. But this problem is not limited to politics. Violent anti-Israel protesters are every bit as driven by lies. In my podcast, I have busted widely believed myths about “occupation,” “international law” and alleged “death tolls” from Gaza, which are driven by terrorists’ propaganda. Many “mainstream” media fuel lies about the Middle East, just as many right-wing media have fueled lies about the 2020 election.