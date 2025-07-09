President Donald Trump, with these preemptive strikes at Iranian nuclear facilities, has chosen not to continue to appease the murderous mendacious leaders of Iran. His action came after Iran, for over two decades, made fools of nuclear regulatory agencies with the help of the U.S. diplomat Robert Malley, lead negotiator of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. Iran obfuscated its enrichment of nuclear fuel far beyond any peaceful needs.

Not only Neville Chamberlain but also FDR wallowed in futilely attempting to appease antisemitic evil for years until it became impossible.

As Rafael Medoff, founding director of the David S. Wyman Institute for Holocaust Studies, wrote on June 23:

“The president ( FDR) never wavered from his pre-war preference for appeasing Nazi Germany … “Fortunately, President Trump appears to have learned from his predecessor’s mistake.”

RICHARD SHERMAN, MARGATE, FLA.

Health care costs will rise under funding bill

One of the many benefits of the Affordable Care Act was the expansion of Medicaid to Americans most in need of affordable health care. Forty-one states opted in, recognizing the Act’s humanity and financial benefits, especially since the federal government pays 90% of the cost.

But Georgia’s GOP politicians were desperate to tarnish President Barack Obama’s legacy, so they’ve denied the Act’s health care coverage for hundreds of thousands of Georgians for the past 11 years. They’ve cynically used the specious, speculative excuse that, one day, the Democrats might increase the states’ share of the costs. Of course, they never did.

And now, in a bitter irony, it is the Trump/GOP “Big Beautiful Bill” that will increase Georgia’s share of health care costs while at the same time throwing tens of thousands of Georgians and their families off the rolls and endangering rural hospitals.

DON HACKNEY, ATLANTA