Mike Luckovich: Self-storage

Credit: Mike Luckovich
Credit: AP
‘Superman’ shows Americans that we fall short of living up to our ideals
Every Superman (whether comic book or movie) acknowledged that America needed a hero like him precisely because something was missing in society.
Georgia won’t make customers ration electricity like they do in other states
States like California and South Carolina have faced policies or rules for rationing power. That is not the case in Georgia where electricity is abundant.
The U.S. is a great place to live, but don’t close your eyes to other views
Georgia is wonderful. But the rest of the world is equally wonderful. When you leave home, you lose your political ideology for a while and learn new concepts.
Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC
Burt Jones enters Georgia governor’s race with Trump-aligned platform
Lt. Gov. Burt Jones joins the race for Georgia governor with $14 million in campaign cash.
DC chief James Gunn wants to shoot more films in Georgia after ‘Superman’
Gunn first came to metro Atlanta in 2016 when he directed “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.″ He fell in love with the area, so he bought a home in Fayette County in 2018.
Georgia Tech pulls from SEC school for new athletic director
Ryan Alpert, 37, will come to Atlanta from Tennessee, where he is currently the deputy athletics director and chief operating officer.