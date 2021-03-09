Opinion: Somber anniversary of a pandemic year

While there are countless stories of outstanding care from our healthcare teams and amazing recoveries from some of our patients, I have seen a lot of heartbreak in the past year. One thing that is particularly heartbreaking is families and loved ones not being able to communicate with severely ill patients and not knowing what healthcare decisions their loved one would have made regarding their own health. I encourage everyone, young and old, to talk to their families about what’s important to them, and especially if they get ill. For instance, what does quality of life mean to you, and who is the medical decision maker if you cannot speak for yourself?

One patient I encountered this past year made a book for his wife and family, which had all of their bank account information, log-ins and passwords, account information for bills and credit cards, and anything else she needed to know if something happened to him so she could keep their home running. In the book, he also had other legal documents that discussed what kind of medical care he wanted in certain situations. He told me, “I don’t want my family to have to guess what I want if something happens to me and the doctors can’t do anything to cure me. That’s my gift to my greatest love. They know exactly what I want and just have to honor my wishes.”

There are plenty of reasons for optimism as we head into spring, but I urge everyone to continue to take COVID-19 seriously until we can put the disease firmly behind us. Be safe, follow the 3W’s, and get vaccinated when you can. We will be able to return to a sense of normalcy when everyone plays their role in being a part of the solution.

Neha S. Shah, M.D., specializes in hospice and palliative care medicine and infectious diseases at Piedmont Fayette and Piedmont Newnan hospitals.