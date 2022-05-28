Opinion: Reflect on sacrifices that ensured our freedom

A part of this day that often gets overlooked are the family members of those who paid the ultimate price. Our Gold Star families are left with the pain and loneliness associated with the loss of a loved one. Many are left to carry on as a single parent while all of them must adjust to a new normal that most of us will never experience or understand. If you know someone who lost a loved one in our nation’s wars, please take a moment to give them a call or send them a note thanking them for the sacrifices they have made.

Our actions always carry more credibility than our words. I encourage you to resist allowing Memorial Day to become a routine. It offers us the opportunity to be thankful and reflect on the blessings of freedom while also taking a moment to remember those who paid for it with their lives.

I pray you all have a blessed Memorial Day and may God continue to bless the United States of America.

Maj. Gen. Thomas Carden is adjutant general of Georgia’s Department of Defense.