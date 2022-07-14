Opinion: Politically motivated legislation misses mark

One would think that Rep. Clyde, whose Athens gun shop bears his name, would understand the logic and appropriateness of this funding stream.

It doesn’t seem that way. Or maybe the allure of gaining easy political points trumped that.

His comments suggest the latter. Clyde said in a press release that, “As assaults against Americans’ Second Amendment freedoms continue to emerge, so do treacherous threats that seek to weaponize taxation in order to price this constitutional right out of the reach of average Americans. I firmly believe that no American should be taxed on their enumerated rights, which is why I intend to stop the Left’s tyranny in its tracks… .”

Anyone who’s ever paid a price for exercising their rights to free speech or a day in court could likely inform Rep. Clyde that constitutional rights don’t always come free of charge.

His bit of scattershot political theater should not come anywhere near passing into law.

The Editorial Board.