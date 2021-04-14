Opinion: Political act harmed a legacy

In preparing for the event, I spent a half-hour alone with him, touring his home. Upon learning that I’m from Puerto Rico, he opened up about the two seasons he played in our Winter League and his close friendship with our baseball hero, Roberto Clemente. Having played in Puerto Rico, Aaron understood instinctively the contrast of playing in both places, and the sting Clemente felt at the racist attitudes he encountered in major league baseball. Aaron and Clemente both were determined to claim the place their talent and discipline deserved in their chosen profession. And Aaron identified with those young Cuban players who hoped to break through political barriers to their aspirations.

I was not in Atlanta in 1974 when Aaron broke Babe Ruth’s record, and he never spoke to me about that experience. However, anytime one met him, one could feel the depth and the dignity of the man. And his life’s work and private actions showed how deeply he cared for the sport, for his organization, for his city and for his community.