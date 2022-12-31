Opinion: Longtime Ga. leader’s heartfelt wish list for 2023

Does the word “tolerance” mean anything anymore? Let’s be accountable to ourselves and others. One’s faith, race, ethnicity or other differences should not be used to promote or support hate speech. It is our pluralism that strengthens our nation.

We are a successful country that can provide adequate healthcare, housing, public education and protection to our citizens. We can have criminal justice reform, mental health parity and encourage our children to honorably serve as first responders and teachers.

Former President George W. Bush wisely encouraged “compassionate conservatism.” The far left attacked it for not doing enough and the far right scoffed at the prospect of government caring for our fellow human being.

I yearn for the day my children can once again respect their elected leaders, and for the day all of our elected officials deserve such respect. I yearn for the day individuals don’t use social media to attack people through misinformation and disinformation. We should not be removing names of our founders such as George Washington and Abraham Lincoln from public buildings as all of us have flaws. We should strive for freedom and liberty, without infringing upon our greater responsibilities for each other.

There really is a “silent majority” of Americans who want all peoples to be treated with respect, able to securely raise their families and provide a brighter future for all humankind. We want good government, not hyperpartisan food fights. Give us, the majority, the reason to be proud of our country and her accomplishments, seeking a brighter day for all of our children.

This new year, let us listen so that we learn from each other. Let us strengthen our communities by giving, not receiving. Let us be kind and seek a better nation that comes closer to fulfilling her dreams. Our democracy and our values demand it.

Sam Olens, now a partner at law firm Dentons, is a former Georgia Attorney General and former chair of the Cobb County Commission.