ajc logo
X

Opinion: Longtime Ga. leader’s heartfelt wish list for 2023

Opinion
By Sam Olens
44 minutes ago
Let’s be accountable to ourselves and others. One’s faith, race, ethnicity or other differences should not be used to promote or support hate speech.

Political parties no longer move toward the center following primary elections. Candidates talk over each other, rather than talking with each other. The parties, futilely seeking relevance, routinely criticize each other’s actions while they make the same foolish attacks.

Some Republicans questioned the presidential election results in 2020. But so did some members of the Democratic Party in 2016. Shame on those members of both parties.

The parties say they are defending the rule of law when they are in fact pushing their agenda. Dysfunction has led to trillions of national debt with little attention to how we pay such debt.

Credit: bandres@ajc.com

Credit: bandres@ajc.com

Stop the cultural wars – on both sides. Let our children learn all sides of an issue without fear. Stop attempting to remove books in our libraries and schools. Secure the border and provide for a fair and efficient immigration system.

Does the word “tolerance” mean anything anymore? Let’s be accountable to ourselves and others. One’s faith, race, ethnicity or other differences should not be used to promote or support hate speech. It is our pluralism that strengthens our nation.

We are a successful country that can provide adequate healthcare, housing, public education and protection to our citizens. We can have criminal justice reform, mental health parity and encourage our children to honorably serve as first responders and teachers.

Former President George W. Bush wisely encouraged “compassionate conservatism.” The far left attacked it for not doing enough and the far right scoffed at the prospect of government caring for our fellow human being.

I yearn for the day my children can once again respect their elected leaders, and for the day all of our elected officials deserve such respect. I yearn for the day individuals don’t use social media to attack people through misinformation and disinformation. We should not be removing names of our founders such as George Washington and Abraham Lincoln from public buildings as all of us have flaws. We should strive for freedom and liberty, without infringing upon our greater responsibilities for each other.

There really is a “silent majority” of Americans who want all peoples to be treated with respect, able to securely raise their families and provide a brighter future for all humankind. We want good government, not hyperpartisan food fights. Give us, the majority, the reason to be proud of our country and her accomplishments, seeking a brighter day for all of our children.

This new year, let us listen so that we learn from each other. Let us strengthen our communities by giving, not receiving. Let us be kind and seek a better nation that comes closer to fulfilling her dreams. Our democracy and our values demand it.

Sam Olens, now a partner at law firm Dentons, is a former Georgia Attorney General and former chair of the Cobb County Commission.

About the Author

Sam Olens
Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Falcons’ pass rush still a work in progress

Credit: Evan Agostini

Barbara Walters, news pioneer and 'The View' creator, dies
58m ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Developers explore reusing metro Atlanta’s aging office towers
18h ago

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Woman sought after robbing 2 Gwinnett banks in 2 days, cops say
6h ago

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Woman sought after robbing 2 Gwinnett banks in 2 days, cops say
6h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Falcons’ injury report: Elijah Wilkinson is questionable
10h ago
The Latest

Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka

Opinion: Frigid temps remind us to keep helping Ukraine
12/30 Readers write
Opinion: The Beltline’s accomplishing key milestones
Featured

Credit: Steven Senne

'Trailblazer': World mourns death of Barbara Walters
1h ago
OPINION: A New Year’s reading list through the legends of Atlanta
18h ago
Once on verge of extinction, Peach Bowl now has national prominence
17h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top