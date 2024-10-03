Some oppose MSPLOST because it is a 1% sales tax increase for 30 years. To me, though, the MSPLOST is a smart option. It means transit is paid for by all who work, shop and travel to our county, not just those of us who live in this beautiful county called Cobb. It is a commitment to our future, and the long-term commitment would enhance our ability to receive federal funding.

Having independence is important for so many people. I am thinking of the youth without driver’s licenses, those who need to get to and from jobs, others who can no longer drive, and those who cannot afford to own and operate a car. They aren’t cheap.

I have also ridden the bus with a mother who takes seizure medication, disabled veterans, individuals who are blind and many others. It warms my heart that public transportation is available for them. MSPLOST would significantly enhance the service we provide.

As a public service, we have roads that come with a hefty price paid for by everyone. For those who can’t drive or choose not to drive, it seems only fair that we provide a transit system that is convenient, efficient and inexpensive. As a pastor, I like this sense of fairness.

As a regular bus rider now, I appreciate that the buses run on time and the drivers are friendly and helpful. I would love it if the buses ran more often, were more efficient and went to more places. MSPLOST addresses each of these.

One of the new features that MSPLOST would provide is microtransit. It is a county-wide service that can pick you up at your home, making transit is available in all parts of the county.

Earlier, I asked you to imagine with me. Now, imagine traveling with neighbors for lunch and a Braves baseball game without parking hassles. Imagine meeting friends for dinner out without getting in a car. Imagine easily running a few different errands on a major transit corridor.

Right now, it takes only 25 minutes to get from the Cumberland Transit Center to the MARTA Arts Center Station on buses that run every 15 minutes most of the time. With MSPLOST, getting to the Cumberland Transit Center would be easier and faster. Imagine taking the grandkids to an afternoon performance at the fabulous Fox Theatre in Atlanta without worrying about parking.

How you vote on Nov. 5 will decide if that’s going to be a reality for Cobb County residents.

The Rev. Jeff Jones is a Unitarian Universalist community minister living in Smyrna. After serving congregations for 20 years, he now serves as a volunteer community minister doing vegan outreach, advocating for public transportation, supporting Get Out the Vote and other causes.