Opinion: Itching to travel? Try remote tourism

Nearly 50,000 people joined the first four hour-long tours, which were offered for free. They were webcast on a tourist board website and on its Facebook and Instagram accounts.

Online tours come with new risks, Hanssen said. On one trip, a web user tried to make the guide jump into the ocean but he stopped in time.

“It’s very surreal to know that you’re walking around here in the Faroe Islands being controlled by someone on their sofa or even on the toilet. Who knows where they are,” he said.

Previous tours have visited the territory’s second largest city, Klaksvik, and other picturesque locations. There are plans for a kayak tour, a horse ride and more.

“We’re going to try and see if we can get on a helicopter and see if we can get people to steer a pilot,” Hanssen said.

The Faroe Islands is a rocky 18-island volcanic archipelago that’s home to 50,000 people, most of whom live in Torshavn, the capital.

Fishing and aquaculture are the traditional industries, but tourism has been growing in the last five years, with around 120,000 people visiting in 2019. The tourism industry suffered great losses when travel was halted.

The project is a way to help the industry rebound once the pandemic ends.

“The idea,” said Hanssen, is to whet people’s appetite and get them to want to come and experience this in real life.”

James Brooks writes for The Associated Press. This story originally appeared here.