I am a Douglas County poll worker. Being a poll worker is an important job, and we’re the front line facing the public in the 25 precincts serving the county. Now as my colleagues and I are getting ready for the general election, I clearly see the excitement for this election, maybe the most important election ever.

Early in-person voting is held at six precincts in my county. On Election Day, all 25 precincts will be open for business. The work isn’t glamorous, but it is necessary.

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

The right to vote in this country has been a struggle and some continue to struggle. The State Election Board has been trying to make things difficult for county election directors by changing the rules that add to the already massive workload of conducting an election. (Though a judge recently invalidated those machinations.) Georgia has 159 county Boards of Election, and they prepare constantly for the next upcoming election — and there’s always a next election. Having fair elections is a massive undertaking, requiring many workers in various roles, working in unison to create the desired result. The goal is a fair election, with all ballots counted and all eligible voters having access to the ballot and be allowed to vote.

But voting hasn’t always been easy. The history of elections in the United States is filled with instances of death and bloodshed where men and women fought for and even died over the right to vote.

Voter suppression has been and is a fact of life in our country. Voter suppression is an effective method to limit who votes in an election. It’s usually targeted at racial or ethnic groups, political parties or religious communities. Sometimes, that suppression happens at the polling place. In recent elections, people have shown up at polling places with weapons on their hips to “monitor” the election. If you think you have been a target of an intimidation tactic at your polling place, let a poll worker know. We are there to ensure you have the opportunity to vote and to do it safely.

Another form of intimidation is a long line. Inadequate voting equipment in some precincts creates long waits, which deter people, especially infrequent voters, from voting. Early in-person voting is one way to combat the long lines. In Georgia this year, more than 300,000 people cast ballots on the first day of early voting.