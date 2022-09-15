Opinion: Hospital closing has devastating effects on struggling health care system

Where will these patients go? Who will see them? Who will address their healthcare needs?

At Good Samaritan Health Centers of Gwinnett, we believe that all people should have access to affordable care. No one should go into medical debt because they need to have a simple procedure done. Level 1 trauma centers are best utilized for doing what they were meant to do: address life-threatening emergencies.

Since 2005, Good Sam of Gwinnett has provided 265,300 visits for significant health and dental care services to the poor and uninsured as a safety-net clinic. Our clinics offer demand relief to the ER so they can focus on the patients who are most-sick and in need of care. We have designed a pay structure for our patients that is reasonable, competitive and, most importantly, affordable with quality care from physicians and advanced practice providers.

We hope to be able to assist these communities that are most impacted by hospital closures and the reduction of health care access. For more information, please visit us at www.goodsamgwinnett.org.

Shameka Allen is associate director of Good Samaritan Health Centers of Gwinnett, which works to provide affordable primary care and dental care.