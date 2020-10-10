Opinion: Early voting begins Monday in Georgia

Absentee Voting information

To-do now: Request an absentee ballot form now if you don’t plan to vote in-person. This can be done either by mail or electronically. Check with the Georgia Secretary of State’s office or your county’s election office for details.

To request an absentee ballot online: https://ballotrequest.sos.ga.gov/

Check your mail too: Multiple organizations have also already mailed paper absentee ballot request forms to many prospective Georgia voters in the weeks leading up to the November 3 election. They can be completed by you, then returned by mail (mail early, allowing time for possible postal delivery delays) or electronically.

Submitting completed absentee ballots:

Completed, properly prepared absentee ballots can be mailed to county election offices once sufficient postage is affixed. Mail as early as possible, to allow for timely delivery amidst reported postal delays.

Completed absentee ballots can also be dropped off at designated county collection boxes. Drop boxes are available in every metro Atlanta county along with many other areas in advance of the Nov. 3 general election.

Voters can insert their absentee ballots in drop boxes anytime before polls close at 7 p.m. on Election Day. No stamp is required. Absentee ballots must be returned in the county where voters are registered to vote.

Check with your county election office for the latest information on drop box locations. Information about the process and locations can also be found at AJC.com.