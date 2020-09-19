Opinion: Early detection can narrow cancer disparity gap

I’m encouraged that medical technology may provide us with help in the not-too-distant future. Innovative companies like GRAIL and Thrive are engaged in clinical trials of tests that can detect many cancer types from a single blood draw. These tests have the potential to greatly improve our early detection capabilities and save countless lives (particularly for those with stomach, liver, and myriad other cancers that have no available early detection).

I want to be ready to put this multi-cancer blood test to work in our community health center once it becomes available, so I’m hoping that policymakers and other key stakeholders are ready to work expeditiously to make such an innovation widely accessible. State-of-the-art cancer detection must be a tool I can utilize for the hundreds of people of all races and ethnic backgrounds who walk through our door each year.

As a cancer survivor myself, I see my own past in the fear and anguish of those in my examination room who learn they have this life-threatening disease. I’m worried that COVID-19 and the necessary social distancing it has wrought will lead to more of these personal tragedies. I can only hope that our society is invested in developing and distributing potentially lifesaving solutions to address this threat.

Dr. Gulshan Harjee, M.D. is founder of the Clarkston Community Health Center, an internist, a civil surgeon, immigrant, and breast cancer survivor.