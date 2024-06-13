Atlanta City Hall leaders were recently chastised by a citizen speaking at a public forum for investing in what she called “vanity” projects instead of water and sewer upgrades. She got a loud “Amen.” As a state energy regulator who has focused on infrastructure for the future, I have received an earful as well.

Here is why it matters to make utility investments.

First, it is a simple truth that deferred maintenance leads to increased costs and reliability failures. It goes without saying that no one wants to pay more on their bills for things they don’t see or understand — until there is a crisis like Atlanta recently experienced. And though approving rate increases for things like smarter systems, more transmission and clean energy gets me cards and letters from complaining ratepayers, it pales in comparison to the alternative. Some states, including California and Texas, have experienced rolling blackouts or brownouts with public officials begging people on social media not to do laundry, run their air-conditioning or charge their car. And as much as I hate to raise rates for anything, keeping Georgia’s grid with high reserve margins and reliability is paramount to me. Mechanical things break, and they must be replaced with smarter components as we go.

Second, though everyone likes the idea of clean energy, Georgia is “reliability” centric. One of the reasons so many manufacturers, data centers and businesses are coming to Georgia is because we have the power and gas they need. I recently had a call from the Teachers Retirement System of California quizzing me about our future as it was investing its retirement funds in Southern Company stock. Ironic, right? But truth be told, your Public Service Commission, elected by all Georgia voters, is very attuned to what matters to the average Georgian: economic opportunity, lower rates and, most important, a grid and gas system you can count on every day. There are those who come before the Public Service Commission that would put the Southern Company into junk-bond status if they could. They advocate that we follow Germany and California’s lead and build a grid on intermittent resources and go to war against natural gas yet become indignant when we make infrastructure upgrades to protect reliability.