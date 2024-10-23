It also means that primary election winners are likely to be from the outer quarter of their party’s ideological spectrum. Which means that on the general election ballot, the two viable candidates tend to be fringe candidates, leaving a gaping hole in the middle.

The new system, backed by a growing army of well-funded advocates, allows political parties to nominate candidates on their own, getting government out of what should be a decision controlled entirely and solely by party members. It also allows members of any party to petition its way onto a first-round ballot, along with independents.

In the first-round balloting, all candidates compete against each other no matter how they qualified for the ballot, with all voters eligible to vote for any candidate, no matter what party they — or the candidate — affiliates with. The top four finishers — regardless of party affiliation or non-affiliation — advance to the general election.

In the general elections, voters rank the four candidates in order of preference, and no candidate would win until he or she secures the support of a majority of the voters, with the winner determined in a series of instant runoffs.

Under this system, the parties would benefit because they would no longer be controlled by the tiny fraction of their members on the political fringes. Party-nominated candidates would no longer have to do the “etch-a-sketch” dance in which they have one set of policy positions for the primary and another for the general election. And party members would have, for the first time ever, a path to getting elected without having to appeal to the most radical of their party’s members.

Voters who favor independents or minor party candidates wouldn’t have to worry about wasting their vote in the general election. They could declare their first choice, knowing that if their first-choice candidate doesn’t get a majority, the selection of their second or third choices can make the difference between which candidates win and which lose.

In 2016, Maine became the first state to adopt ranked choice voting for statewide offices. In 2020, Alaska was the first state to adopt the “top-four plus ranked-choice” system. This fall, it’s on the ballot in Idaho, Nevada, Colorado, Arizona and Montana. South Dakota voters can adopt the top-four system without ranked choice voting. Oregon voters can adopt ranked choice voting without the top-four component.

In Georgia, Margaret Head of Chamblee registered a nonprofit in 2022 to push for top-five final voting. Georgia voters can press their legislators to put a new voting system on the ballot for them.

So on election night, if the results intensity your fears about the future of U.S. democracy, don’t despair. Try paying attention to the votes on the initiatives for new election systems. Voters can ensure that the cavalry is on the horizon — in the nick of time.

Ryan Ross of Denver is the director of the Coalition for a New Colorado Election System and the designer in 2012 of the first “top-four plus ranked choice voting” election system to secure permission from ballot-access regulators to circulate petitions for placement on a state ballot.