Georgia’s 16 Electoral College votes and its new status as a “swing state” this presidential election have candidates from both parties flocking to the Peach State. Georgians are hearing plenty of policy talk, but they might not realize that some of those proposals — such as hiking the corporate tax rate from 21% to 28% — will hit close to home, affecting families across the state.

Contrary to popular belief, increasing the corporate tax rate hurts everyday workers, especially in high-cost states like Georgia.

A new report released by the Alliance for Competitive Taxation (ACT) and the nonpartisan Tax Foundation found that raising the corporate tax rate to 28% would reduce cumulative wages for Georgians by at least $979 million annually over the next 10 years, with losses potentially reaching as high as $2.3 billion. Each worker in Georgia would lose up to nearly $553 a year, on average.

These figures reflect basic economic realities. Corporations are not people and cannot bear the burden of the corporate tax. When Washington raises corporate taxes, the tax is paid by consumers in higher prices, workers through lower wages, and shareholders with lower returns on savings and pension plans. This is not speculation; it is well-supported by decades of economic research on corporate taxation.

The report explores a range of estimates about what percentage of corporate taxes are borne by workers. At the low end, it uses the Congressional Budget Office and Joint Committee on Taxation’s assumption that for every $1 in corporate tax $0.25 is paid by labor. At the higher end, it uses a peer-reviewed study published by International Monetary Fund economist Li Liu and Rutgers University professor Rosanne Altshuler that finds wages are reduced by $0.60 for each dollar of corporate tax.

If policymakers raise the corporate tax rate, workers at every income level — not just the wealthy — will pay the increased tax burden. Even the U.S. Department of Treasury acknowledges that families earning less than $72,500 annually bear a greater burden from corporate income taxes than from individual income taxes. Over time, raising the corporate rate will impose $500 billion in higher taxes on individuals making less than $300,000 a year — who get hit twice: lower wages and higher costs for goods.

Simply put, raising taxes on Georgia corporations will reduce workers’ paychecks, hurt the local economy and give America’s global competitors a major advantage over them.