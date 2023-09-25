INSPIRATION TO START YOUR WEEK

Opinion
35 minutes ago
X

“The secret of getting ahead is getting started.”

—Mark Twain

Editors' Picks

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Family feeds the community for three generations8h ago

COVID-19: How to order test kits by mail

Credit: AP

Writers Guild and Hollywood studios reach tentative deal to end strike. No deal yet for...
40m ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

From AJC president and publisher: An investment for our community
14h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

From AJC president and publisher: An investment for our community
14h ago

Credit: Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office

GBI: Wanted suspect killed in shootout with deputies at Columbus hotel
10h ago
The Latest

Credit: Peter Yeung

Solutions: These farmers are harvesting scarce water from fog
36m ago
9/24 Readers write
Opinion: The ‘right’ way for GOP to address crime, justice
Featured

Credit: Ben Gray / bgray@ajc.com

5 times the town of Plains celebrated with Rosalynn and Jimmy Carter
50 YEARS OF HIP-HOP
Earlier coverage: The maturation of Atlanta ‘Mayor’ Jermaine Dupri
LISTEN
Boomers will be the last Georgians who speak with a Southern accent
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top