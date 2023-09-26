9/26 Readers write

Credit: pskinner@ajc.com

Credit: pskinner@ajc.com

Opinion
55 minutes ago
X

Biden has no idea how bad the economy really is

While listening to a Biden re-election campaign ad, hearing his bluster for all the good things happening under his administration made me laugh. It is obvious to many he has never stepped inside a grocery store, put gas in a car or paid insurance premiums.

Prices are still high, bacon nearly $10 a pound, beef and poultry reaching all-time highs, brand-name mouthwash at $10 a bottle and gas recently was up 50 cents from two months ago. The stock market is in shambles, yet he sits at his desk bragging about how well his recovery act is doing.

With high prices, insurance premiums, home costs and drugs going higher every month, he sits at his desk reading a prepared script, having no idea how bad it really is out there.

Mr. President, go shopping, buy gas, look at the stock market and see how well your inflation recovery act is really doing!

NOWELL BRISCOE, ATLANTA

Republican leaders also responsible for fractured party

Who is to blame for fracturing the Republican party? It is easy to blame Donald Trump and his followers.

Republican legislators are responsible, too. Following the January 6 attack upon the capitol, many Republican legislators said enough was enough. Trump had gone too far. The behavior was unlawful. Privately, they agreed Trump lost the election.

By the next morning, their stance changed dramatically. Fear of retribution, which they believed would cause them to lose power, decided their positions rather than their sworn duty to serve our country. If they had told the truth about Trump and stood together decrying the unlawful behavior and convicting Trump of impeachment, the Republican party could have earned the respect of the American people.

None of the issues facing them today would be on the table. The only way to deal with bullies is to stand up to the truth. If only.

CYNTHIA HILLMAN, ROSWELL

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Judge in Trump RICO case orders protections for jurors3h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves sell out of NLDS and NLCS tickets
5h ago

Georgia film, TV workers relieved but cautious as writers near strike’s end
5h ago

Credit: Jason Getz

Art Institute of Atlanta to close this week
10h ago

Credit: Jason Getz

Art Institute of Atlanta to close this week
10h ago

Credit: TNS

Inside City Hall: Ex-employee accuses Atlanta IT department of discrimination
11h ago
The Latest

INSPIRATION TO START YOUR WEEK
20h ago
Solutions: These farmers are harvesting scarce water from fog
20h ago
9/24 Readers write
Featured

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

Hollywood’s writers deal could end the strike. What happens next?
12h ago
Carters surprise Plains with Peanut Festival cameo
Braves doubleheader observations: Reaching 100 wins, Forrest Wall’s first career homer...
22h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top