9/10 Readers write

Trump’s only candidate who will address nation’s needs

Re: “My GOP needs to be braver, bolder” (Opinion, Sept. 5), the author (an unapologetic pragmatist) says she’s not endorsing Chris Christie, but he’s my guy.

What she’s saying is that she doesn’t like Donald Trump and that no sensible Republican should endorse Trump.

Well, she’s wasting her time. We don’t want a Christie; we want a candidate who’ll serve all the people all the time and, so far, Trump is the only candidate who addresses our needs.

And 2020 will be discussed because that’s where all the trouble started.

JACK FRANKLIN, CONYERS

With many quality GOP candidates, no excuse to select Trump

In 2016, I understood the thinking of my fellow Republicans rallying around Donald Trump during the general election. A final choice between him and Hillary Clinton left us realistically stuck to pull the lever for one of two awful choices, though for very different reasons.

Trump’s childish character as the nation’s president turned out to be what many of us feared. But, because in 2020 he ran unopposed in the primaries, it came down to Trump or Biden. Same question again of the greater danger.

Come 2024, however, Republicans have at least half a dozen highly qualified, experienced alternatives running to represent the GOP against Biden. Given that, if once again we are saddled with Trump as a final choice, I will absolutely blame we Republicans for the prospect of another four-year circus.

Integrity used to matter to the GOP. People who embrace and defend anything at all done and spoken by their leaders are exhibiting cult behavior. Come on, folks, snap out of it!

ALAN FOSTER, ACWORTH

U.S. labor benefits from Biden administration

Unionized workers in the U.S. nabbed big raises, better benefits and new holidays this year. UPS workers scored pay increases that will have some drivers earning up to $170,000 in pay and benefits, and they gained MLK Day as a paid holiday for the first time and air conditioning in trucks. Unionized airline pilots secured substantial pay raises and rail workers negotiated for paid sick leave.

The labor market has been good to plenty of non-unionized workers, too. Wages at the lower end of the income ladder have soared post-pandemic.

Diabetic seniors are seeing the price of insulin drop and Medicare can now negotiate drug prices for some medications. BTW, Republicans fought Democrats against allowing our government to negotiate drug prices back under President George W. Bush and won. At that time, a win for Big Pharma.

Looks like quite a bit has been accomplished for everyday people since Jan. 20, 2021.

PEGGY PERKINS, WINDER

Insurers’ warning: costs of climate inaction are rising

The news that big insurers are pulling back coverage and cutting protections due to extreme weather is alarming. U.S. insurers have paid $295.8 billion in natural disaster claims over the past three years. This isn’t just about nature; it’s a direct hit to our wallets.

Companies renowned for assessing risks have even signaled a reduction or elimination of coverage in our most vulnerable areas. When these industry giants adjust due to worsening weather, we must take note. Recent catastrophes, like tropical storm Idalia’s unexpected path through Florida’s Big Bend region, underscore the new realities of our more volatile and dangerous climate.

As homes once deemed safe now face more danger, conservatives should back clean energy like solar and wind and ask their elected officials to take steps to fight climate change. As this summer has shown us, doing nothing will cost us much, much more.

JACK REED, ATLANTA