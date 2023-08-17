8/18 Readers write

Republicans right to question Hunter Biden’s business dealings

The U.S. House of Representatives Republicans are investigating President Biden’s son, Hunter’s, business dealings with foreign governments, some being our adversaries.

Testimony given by IRS whistleblowers said that Hunter not only did not pay his taxes but further investigation was warranted concerning millions of dollars paid to Hunter from foreign sources. These funds made their way to shell companies overseas and reportedly back into Biden family accounts.

President Biden continues to say that he never discussed business with his son. Could it be Hunter was using his dad, who was at the time vice president, to project the possibility of access and influence to enhance his value as a business partner?

Does anybody believe those calls with Hunter, his dad and his business associates were just innocent little “hellos” from the then-vice president of the United States?

BECKY SMITH, ROSWELL

Confident Americans will make right judgment at polls

Some people live their whole lives and never serve on a jury or serve our country in uniform. But voters will soon get a great opportunity to serve our country. As Georgia is an epicenter of recent election news, I have great confidence in the wisdom and judgment of the American people to make the right judgment by voting.

Someone recently asked me, “What are some important elections you have voted in, and why?” This next one will be important for our country. The American people are smart.

While there are always those who call themselves this or that party, there are enough additional thinkers who have grandkids and want the best for them. Unlike a jury where the lawyers help choose jurors, this time, you get to put yourself on the jury and make the call with your vote.

The Founding Fathers, the Greatest Generation and your grandkids are watching.

DANIEL F. KIRK, KENNESAW