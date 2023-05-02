5/3 Readers write

Unfettered capitalism, greed destroying nation
Our nation’s wealth is being systematically stolen from average Americans.
Stolen by wealthy power brokers whether through tax cuts for the wealthy, corporate tax loopholes and tax shelters, shell companies, hedge funds trading on insider information, wealthy senators and congressmembers selling or buying stocks using insider information, banks charging outrageous fees and interest rates to the people who can least afford them, landlords charging outrageous rent and using devious methods to squeeze as much money as they can from struggling tenants, digital coin mining and one of the worst, private equity firms.
Unfettered capitalism is the problem in this country, not a lack of faith and religion. Corporate greed and malfeasance will destroy us if we don’t elect honest leaders and institute strong guidelines and laws to keep this greed in check.
MICHAEL DE GIVE, DECATUR
Cartoon of Biden in wheelchair was demeaning
The Michael Ramirez cartoon of April 28 was in incredibly poor taste, implying that President Biden will be wheelchair-bound in 2024.
Not only does he demean the intelligence of those who are confined to wheelchairs, but he also shows his ignorance of history and the accomplishments of another president who led our country out of the Great Depression and won World War II.
I’d put my money on Joe in a 100-yard dash against Trump any day of the week.
DAVID HORGAN, KENNESAW
Leave abortion decisions to women and their doctors
The subject of abortion has been discussed for years. To me, it all comes down to a decision made by the woman and her doctor. There are medical conditions involved that the average person and I do not understand.
There may be issues that arise after birth too. It appears to me that all of the laws against abortion are made by old white males in state legislatures. People who are not carrying a child should keep their mouths shut. Will the IRS allow a child deduction if a woman is 10 weeks’ on, even if a child is stillborn the next tax year?
Life begins at birth and ends at death.
JOE T. ROBERSON, ATLANTA