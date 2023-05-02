5/3 Readers write

Cartoon of Biden in wheelchair was demeaning

The Michael Ramirez cartoon of April 28 was in incredibly poor taste, implying that President Biden will be wheelchair-bound in 2024.

Not only does he demean the intelligence of those who are confined to wheelchairs, but he also shows his ignorance of history and the accomplishments of another president who led our country out of the Great Depression and won World War II.

I’d put my money on Joe in a 100-yard dash against Trump any day of the week.

DAVID HORGAN, KENNESAW

Leave abortion decisions to women and their doctors

The subject of abortion has been discussed for years. To me, it all comes down to a decision made by the woman and her doctor. There are medical conditions involved that the average person and I do not understand.

There may be issues that arise after birth too. It appears to me that all of the laws against abortion are made by old white males in state legislatures. People who are not carrying a child should keep their mouths shut. Will the IRS allow a child deduction if a woman is 10 weeks’ on, even if a child is stillborn the next tax year?

Life begins at birth and ends at death.

JOE T. ROBERSON, ATLANTA