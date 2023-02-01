2/2 Readers write

I have been a Republican since 1976, when I voted for Gerald Ford over Jimmy Carter for president. I ran in the GOP primary for U.S. Senate here in 2014 (the one in which David Perdue prevailed). Today I am angry that the spectacularly unqualified Herschel Walker was our candidate for U.S. Senate. I’m disgusted that the ring-kissing Kevin McCarthy is Speaker of the House. I can hardly believe that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Rep. Matt Gaetz are in the GOP House caucus.

There are just too many crazies in the GOP, too many actions taken by the party that are downright embarrassing and too many folks in the GOP who won’t call out fascism/Trumpism as a threat to our Constitutional republic. So I probably don’t fit in the GOP these days. The Dems are worse in their own way.

Thus, I am a voter without a party.

It is very sad. After being a solid Republican for 47 years, I find myself politically homeless. I still have the same traditional values that Republicans used to have. But the party has moved to “crazy town,” and I refuse to go there.

Yup, I’m abandoned and now politically homeless. I wonder how many other R’s feel the same way – abandoned by their own party?

ARTHUR A. GARDNER, MARIETTA