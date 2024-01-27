1/28 Readers write

We need a president who intelligently addresses the enormous, complex problems on the national and international stage that are confronting our country. That’s a task that Donald Trump is incapable of.

Do we want a paper tiger in the White House or a highly intelligent, experienced office-bearer whose quiet manner hides a competence that Donald Trump will never match?

JOHN POOLER, DORAVILLE

Both parties out of touch, placate the extreme

The Republican and Democratic parties alike are out of touch with the majority of the American public. Unless they change course dramatically, there is a real risk to the dream of our founders.

The radical wings of both parties are holding this country hostage. Most members of both parties lack the courage to challenge even the most outlandish pronouncements of the radicals and have failed to display the leadership necessary to effectively address the real problems our country is facing.

Each election cycle results in voters who favor positions closer to the middle facing a choice of bad or worse.

Election reform is long overdue. Primary elections have degenerated into a race to placate the radical wings of the parties. The theory offered by the pundits is the candidates will move closer to the middle once they win the primaries. In the end, it rarely happens.

MARK P. HUNTER, ATLANTA

Can’t we all drop grievances, get along politically?

If anyone’s wondering how on earth the likes of Donald Trump ever made it to the White House (and could, in all probability, occupy it again) and basically co-opted the entire Republican Party, it might be helpful to consider what Democrats were doing for eight years during the reign of former President Barack Obama.

Nothing happens in a vacuum and what happens is usually a reaction to what was happening.

Obama pushed (rather, rammed) through policies and programs that half the country didn’t want. His radical agendas are now being met with “like-minded” radicalism. It’s different in its form, but it’s the same in its intent - to make certain people pay for the injustices that have been heaped by one side onto the other.

Our only hope is to drop our respective grievances somehow and honestly speak and listen to each other as fellow human beings. Is that still possible? I have no idea.

ARTHUR SAGINIAN, SANTA CLARITA, CALIF.

Biden’s sound governance preferred over Trump

I really don’t care too much for Trump’s new scripted reality show. He asks us to accept his alternative reality that he was a great president and would still be president if the 2020 election hadn’t been stolen from him.

The stock market is currently at record highs, inflation is falling, unemployment is at record lows, new technologies are coming online to decrease our dependence on fossil fuels and we are respected around the world again.

Trump asks us to unseat the current president who provided leadership that made all this possible. Perhaps a small percentage of the people enjoyed watching him turn the White House into his personal ATM. Still, I prefer sound governance over the suggestion that you spray your lungs with bleach or the suggestion of shooting protesters.

His last scripted reality was canceled and this one should be canceled, too.

BOB LOWTHER, DALLAS