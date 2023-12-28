12/29 Readers write

Do the Dems really think Americans believe this nonsense? It is the Dems who are trying to transform America, trying to make us like Europe and much more socialistic and more of a dictatorship. Dems have generally succeeded in indoctrinating most of our education system and most of our religious value systems, along with a diminishing respect for patriotism and our Constitution.

Over the next 11 months, we will see and hear a massive campaign to try to convince Americans that all dreadful issues impacting our country are really moving in the right direction. Look at the real facts of what continues to happen negatively due to poor leadership and due to Democrats’ fervor for power.

RUSSELL ARMER, WOODSTOCK

Doesn’t RNC trust instincts of all GOP voters?

Wow. Sometimes it just reaches out of the newspaper and slaps you in the face. In the Dec. 26 news story, “GOP activists plot to purge candidates,” Chattooga County GOP chair Jennifer Tudor says, “Deceptive politicians should not be allowed to take advantage of poor, low-information voters.”

What does she mean? Should deceptive politicians be allowed to take advantage of low-information middle- or upper-income voters? Or can only the poor be “low-information” voters? All this time, I thought that the RNC trusted the instincts of all Republican voters.

Thank God Republican “poor, low-information voters” are protected by the five-member, not-poor, high-information committee selected to protect them from voting for an impure candidate. Heaven forbid Republicans elect some, oh, say, QAnon supporter to represent the fine people of North Georgia.

STEVE SHELTON, MARIETTA