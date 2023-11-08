11/9 Readers write

Do we still have a two-party system?

The former president claims the election stolen, and a majority of the GOP agrees. Former Vice President Pence dropped out of the primaries because the GOP did not want someone who supports the Constitution.

A Republican Alabama senator holds up all major military promotions over an abortion policy that affects how many military personnel?

A Republican Florida congressman who wants to be Florida’s governor deposes the Speaker of the House. After three weeks, America gets the Republicans’ 4th choice to be third in line for the presidency.

Not to be outdone, the new Speaker’s first major focus is to try to defund the additional IRS agents recently approved. The government has no business collecting taxes owed.

Can an informed voter remember this until next November? Maybe.

TONY V. PARROTT, TYRONE

Carbon cashback needed to fund clean energy

When I first read “Georgia Power seeks to add fossil fuels” (New, Oct. 29), I thought, “Oh no,” we need clean energy, not more fossil fuels.

Weather extremes should convince everyone to support Georgia becoming a leader in the transition to clean power, as evidenced by the new EV, battery and solar panel manufacturing starts.

If the Big Wires Act passed, which requires each state to increase their capacity to share power with other states by at least 15%, and Georgia utilities follow Ohio’s example of converting shuttered coal plants into green power options (News, Oct. 30) and we encourage solar panels with net metering, then Georgia could relatively quickly transition the Southeastern states into a clean energy future.

Lastly, if we added the external (catastrophic) costs to the utilities’ decisions, everyone could easily justify choosing renewable energy. That is why a price on pollution with a carbon cashback is needed. Ask U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams to co-sponsor the Big Wires Act and the Energy Innovation Act!

BOB JAMES, ATLANTA