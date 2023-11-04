11/5 Readers write

If you are angry at the Israeli government, you are not automatically antisemitic, and if you are angry at Hamas, you are not automatically anti-Islam.

If you are attacking American Jews or American Muslims, not only physically but also verbally, you are evil.

The level of hatred we are experiencing is unfathomable. Our political leaders and academic leaders must more strongly condemn the hatred.

JACK ARTHURTON, ROSWELL

Republicans offer no solutions, only complaints

Recently, an AJC letter writer stated he would rather have the Republican craziness over the Democrats’ chaotic policies.

He limited his argument to these issues: Immigration and crime and homelessness. The Republicans constantly moan about these issues, but where is their comprehensive legislation to address these problems holistically? They pick and choose sub-issues and promise action. So, where is the needed legislation?

At least the Dems are trying to address these issues, even though they are stopped at every suggestion by the Republicans. Chaos? I think not. Look in a mirror and comprehend!

Just like their messiah Trump, they talk out of both sides of their mouth and do nothing but fan the fires. Put up or shut up!

JOSEPH PALIADI, BROOKHAVEN

Dems unfairly peg House Speaker as extremist

Once again, the Democrat indoctrination machine, along with their liberal, socialist friends in the media, are starting a diversionary campaign by calling newly elected House Speaker Mike Johnson a “right-wing extremist” before the majority of the voting public ever gets to know him well.

How unfair to Mr. Johnson and to American voters. The progressives of the Democrat party have routinely made extremism their way of life and now will attempt to deceive Americans by blaming a conservative for doing something the Dems do constantly. What a sick joke that allows the Dems to avoid responsible debate on issues like the border and drugs, crime, inflation and lost energy independence, constant vote-buying efforts and inability to flex our military muscle. It goes on forever.

RUSSELL ARMER, WOODSTOCK

Kudos to Georgia Power for adding to grid

There is much conversation across Georgia about utility rates. I am no different than anyone in that I want the lowest possible power bill each month, but it is important for ratepayers to understand how fortunate we are to have Georgia Power as the state’s largest utility provider.

It is a particular point of pride that the first nuclear power plant built in the United States in more than 30 years is being built in Georgia. Kudos to Georgia Power and other utilities for partnering to add needed kilowatts to a power grid that is growing much more quickly than could have been anticipated (and doing so in an environmentally clean way).

Plant Vogtle is a clear example of the indomitable spirit of the state of Georgia. The reason that the Peach State has been the top-ranked state in which to do business for 10 consecutive years is outstanding public and private leadership and Georgia Power leads the pack in terms of non-government leaders in Georgia.

JOHN D. CRAWFORD, VALDOSTA

GSU students need self-imposed curfew

Regarding the Oct. 31 story on Georgia State University security, sealing the area would be almost impossible without closing major streets. Increased patrols, call boxes and better lighting would help.

However, students themselves should take some responsibility. Most incidents involving GSU students occur after midnight. This latest was at 5 a.m.

The GSU administration should emphasize by letters, text messages and posters that streets around the university can be dangerous, especially at night.

For their security, Students should be encouraged not to go out after midnight.

EDWARD A. WATKINS, AVONDALE ESTATES