04/09 Mike Luckovich: MAGA mirror image

31 minutes ago
Credit: Mike Luckovich

Credit: Mike Luckovich

Mike Luckovich is the award-winning editorial cartoonist for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He has twice been recipient of the Pulitzer Prize for editorial cartooning, in 1995 and 2006. He was a Pulitzer finalist in 1986. Mike joined The Atlanta Constitution staff in 1989, and he rarely cleans his office.

