‘You never know who’s in darkness’: One of the Braxton sisters speaks about Tamar Braxton

Traci Braxton, who lives in Maryland, said she did not have an update to provide about how her sister is doing currently. She asked fans to pray for the family and thanked those who had done so already.

Late last week, Adefeso spoke about the impact of Tamar Braxton’s hospitalization. He made the initial 911 call, and it has been reported that the family is not pleased with his statements regarding Tamar Braxton’s mental health nor the subject of the alleged suicide attempt.

“This is an extremely difficult time for Tamar and her family as she navigates professional and personal struggles including her battle with depression,” he continued. “Tamar is currently receiving the best available medical attention to address those struggles and strengthen her mental health, and her family and I will remain by her side throughout her treatment.”

Braxton, the youngest in a family of singers, shot to fame when her family’s show, starring music legend Toni Braxton, began airing on We tv in 2011. Tamar Braxton quickly became a fan favorite due to her outspokenness and unfiltered stance that she deserved the same musical success as her celebrated, older sister. She would go on to aspire to that goal by putting out hit records including “Love and War” and receiving several Grammy nominations, with the latest being for her song “If I Don’t Have You” in 2016. In 2019, she was the winner on reality show “Celebrity Big Brother.”

Braxton also has a 7-year-old son, Logan, who is reportedly spending time with his father and Braxton’s ex-husband Vincent Herbert, according to family sources.