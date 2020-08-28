Yolanda King, granddaughter of MLK, speaks on anniversary of March on Washington

The younger King spoke two years ago at the March for Our Lives rally also in D.C.

She said she did not know at the time that 2020 would hold a pandemic, continued attacks on voting rights, an economic crisis, climate change and the killings of Black people by police.

Martin Luther King III, second from left, prepares for a television interview with his wife Arndrea Waters King, and daughter Yolanda King, at the March on Washington, Friday Aug. 28, 2020, at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, on the 57th anniversary of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I Have A Dream" speech. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Credit: Alex Brandon Credit: Alex Brandon

“But great challenges – produce great generations. We have mastered the selfie and Tik Tok…..Now we must master ourselves,” she said to cheers from the thousands of people gathered in front of the Lincoln Memorial where masks most wore and where volunteers passed out hand sanitizer and encouraged social distancing.

Fifty-seven years ago her grandfather delivered his iconic “I Have a Dream” speech in Washington, D.C.

“Less than a year before he was assassinated, my grandfather predicted this very moment,” she said. “He said that we were moving into a new phase of the struggle. The first phase was for civil rights and the new phase is a struggle for genuine equality.”

She said marchers cannot forget Montgomery, the Freedom rides, the sit-in movement and Selma.

She vowed to fulfill her grandfather’s dream.

“Papa King - we won’t forget,” she said.