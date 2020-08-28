VP candidate Kamala Harris honors John Lewis during March on Washington

Harris called on those attending the March or watching the coverage to continue the fight, both to honor ancestors as well as their children and grandchildren.

“The road ahead, it is not going to be easy,” Harris said. “But if we work together to challenge every instinct our nation has to return to the status quo, and combine the wisdom with longtime warriors for justice with the creative energy of the young leaders today, we have an opportunity to make history right here and right now.”

Many of those speaking Friday honored Lewis and his lifetime of efforts. Civil rights activist Al Sharpton urged Congress to pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, a rewrite of the 1965 act, to honor the man who attended previous Marches before his death.

“If we can stand in this heat, we can stand in the polls all day long,” Sharpton said.

