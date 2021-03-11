Woodstock father, son both charged in child porn investigation

A single investigation led first to the arrest of 20-year-old Gabriel Cory Lemay on March 3, followed by the arrest of his father, 44-year-old Michael Cory Lemay, on March 8, according to Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Capt. Jay Baker.

Explore UGA student from Woodstock arrested on child porn charges

The investigation began when detectives at the sheriff’s office received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about child pornography being accessed from the Lemays’ house, Baker said.