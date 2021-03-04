UGA student from Woodstock arrested on child porn charges

Gabriel Lemay, 20, faces 15 counts of sexual exploitation of children after Cherokee County investigators seized several computers from the home along Waterfront Court, sheriff’s office spokesman Capt. Jay Baker said.

The investigation began after detectives received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding child pornography being downloaded at the address, authorities said. When deputies arrived to search the house, they learned Lemay had returned to Athens for school.