UGA student from Woodstock arrested on child porn charges

A University of Georgia student was arrested on campus Wednesday after investigators determined he accessed child pornography at his parents’ Woodstock-area home, authorities said.
Gabriel Lemay, 20, faces 15 counts of sexual exploitation of children after Cherokee County investigators seized several computers from the home along Waterfront Court, sheriff’s office spokesman Capt. Jay Baker said.
The investigation began after detectives received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding child pornography being downloaded at the address, authorities said. When deputies arrived to search the house, they learned Lemay had returned to Athens for school.
UGA police located the student in his dorm room and arrested him there, Baker said.
Lemay was taken to the Cherokee County Adult Detention Center and is being held without bond, records show. Investigators are still searching computers seized Wednesday and say additional charges are possible.