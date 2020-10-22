Woman shot while traveling on busy Marietta road

A woman was shot in the shoulder Wednesday night when someone fired into her vehicle on Power Springs Road, Channel 2 Action News reported.
The shots were fired from another vehicle, Marietta police told the news station. After the shooting, the victim drove to a QuikTrip at the corner of Powder Springs and Sandtown roads to seek help.
The injured woman is expected to survive.
Police have not released any other details about the shooting.
