X

Woman shot while traveling on busy Marietta road

Marietta police are investigating after someone fired shots into a vehicle on Powder Springs Road. The vehicle ended up at a QuikTrip after the shooting.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Crime & Public Safety | 13 minutes ago
By Chelsea Prince, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A woman was shot in the shoulder Wednesday night when someone fired into her vehicle on Power Springs Road, Channel 2 Action News reported.

The shots were fired from another vehicle, Marietta police told the news station. After the shooting, the victim drove to a QuikTrip at the corner of Powder Springs and Sandtown roads to seek help.

The injured woman is expected to survive.

Police have not released any other details about the shooting.

We are working to learn more.

This story was first reported by Channel 2 Action News.

― Please return to AJC.com for updates.

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.