Woman on scooter shot in leg after dispute with driver leads to gunfire, police say

A woman was injured after she and her boyfriend got involved in a dispute with a driver while riding scooters near Mercedes-Benz Stadium, drawing gunfire from the man before he fled the scene in his car, Atlanta police said.
Officers responded to the 400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive for a person shot call just before 2 p.m. Wednesday, police spokeswoman Officer C.J. Johnson said. The woman was taken to the hospital and is stable, Johnson said.
The woman told officers she and her boyfriend got involved in a dispute with a man driving by in a black Dodge Charger, according to the initial investigation. At some point, the man fired several shots, hitting the woman in the leg once, Johnson said. The man then fled the scene. The injured woman’s boyfriend was not hit.
Police did not share additional details about the nature of the dispute or the circumstances leading up to the shooting.
This is the second shooting within 24 hours near the intersection of MLK Jr. Drive and Northside Drive. Early on Wednesday, about 12:30 a.m., another woman was shot in her home at the nearby Northside Plaza Apartments, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported.