Woman, 20, shot in her downtown Atlanta apartment

A 20-year-old woman was injured early Wednesday morning in her home after someone fired shots at her apartment, Atlanta police said.
Officers discovered that the woman had been shot when they arrived at her home at the Northside Plaza Apartments in downtown about 12:30 a.m., according to a police news release. At the scene, she was able to tell officers she believed her former boyfriend fired the shots, the announcement said.
The woman was taken to the hospital and was stable when Atlanta police released the news several hours later. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, police said.
