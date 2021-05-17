Woman killed in collision with truck in Old Fourth Ward

A woman died Saturday morning after her compact car slammed into the back of a large truck in the Old Fourth Ward where the Downtown Connector exits onto Freedom Parkway.
The woman, who was not identified by police, was declared dead at the scene by Grady emergency medical personnel, according to a news release from the Atlanta Police Department. The driver of the truck was uninjured.
The initial investigation indicated that the truck driver pulled over to the shoulder of the Connector at the exit toward Freedom Parkway with a flat tire. The woman, driving a Ford Fiesta, appeared to have left the driving lane and hit the back of the truck, police said.
The APD’s Accident Investigation Unit responded to the scene and is working to determine the circumstances surrounding the wreck. The investigation is ongoing.
The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office has not responded to requests to identify the woman.
