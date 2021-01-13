Woman attacked, robbed at gunpoint while walking on Beltline

It took quick thinking, a leap down a steep hill and the help of a neighbor for an Atlanta woman to get away from the armed man who robbed her Thursday on the Beltline’s Southside Trail, she told police.
The 27-year-old woman was not injured in the attack, other than scrapes on her hands and knees. Atlanta police released a photo of the suspect and are asking for the public’s help to identify him.
The victim told police she was walking on the Beltline in the area of Hill Street on Thursday morning while talking with her friend on Facetime. She turned and noticed a man standing in her path, holding a black handgun, according to a police report.
“The victim stated the suspect grabbed her and tackled her to the ground,” an officer said in the report.
She began to scream, and she said the man put his hand over her mouth and told her to be quiet. He then put his gun to her head, yanked her up from the ground and began to pull her away, according to the report.
“She attempted to run away from the suspect and he grabbed her pink FIFA backpack to stop her from running,” the report said. “The victim stated she was able to maneuver out of the backpack and began running away from the suspect.”
When she came to a hill, the woman said she jumped to put some distance between her and the man. She landed in the neighborhood below and began knocking on doors until she came to a home on Grant Way, where another woman took her in and called for help about 11:20 a.m.
Police are asking anyone who might recognize the suspect to come forward. He was described as 6 feet tall with a heavy build and appears to be bald.
Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.