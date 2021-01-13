Woman attacked, robbed at gunpoint while walking on Beltline

“She attempted to run away from the suspect and he grabbed her pink FIFA backpack to stop her from running,” the report said. “The victim stated she was able to maneuver out of the backpack and began running away from the suspect.”

When she came to a hill, the woman said she jumped to put some distance between her and the man. She landed in the neighborhood below and began knocking on doors until she came to a home on Grant Way, where another woman took her in and called for help about 11:20 a.m.

Police are asking anyone who might recognize the suspect to come forward. He was described as 6 feet tall with a heavy build and appears to be bald.

Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.