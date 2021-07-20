ajc logo
Woman arrested after toddler found in Chattahoochee was his mother, police say

A sketch of the toddler was released earlier this month.
A sketch of the toddler was released earlier this month.

News
By Asia Simone Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
34 minutes ago

The woman arrested in connection with the death of a toddler whose body was pulled from the Chattahoochee River earlier this month was the child’s mother, Cobb County police confirmed Tuesday.

In an email to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Cobb police spokesman Sgt. Wayne Delk said 27-year-old Breyanla Cooper was the mother of the young boy whose body was found in the river by Cobb firefighters July 1. No other details were released.

Breyanla Cooper is charged with concealing the death of another.
Breyanla Cooper is charged with concealing the death of another.

The boy’s body was discovered during a training exercise on the river near the Paces Mill boat ramp off Cobb Parkway, authorities said.

The fire crew was “beginning training and filming a water safety video when they discovered the remains of the toddler,” police said.

The child's remains were found in the Chattahoochee River.
The child's remains were found in the Chattahoochee River.

The boy’s exact age is not known, but investigators believe he was likely between 18 months and 3 years old. His body may have been in the river for five days before the remains were discovered, according to an arrest warrant.

Cooper was taken into custody just over 12 hours after the body was found. She was charged with concealing the death of another after police said she hindered investigators’ ability to determine if the death involved foul play. It is not clear if other charges are pending.

Cooper remains in the Cobb County Adult Detention Center without bond.

