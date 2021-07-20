Woman arrested after toddler found in Chattahoochee was his mother, police say

Caption The child's remains were found in the Chattahoochee River. Credit: Cobb County Police Department Credit: Cobb County Police Department

The boy’s exact age is not known, but investigators believe he was likely between 18 months and 3 years old. His body may have been in the river for five days before the remains were discovered, according to an arrest warrant.

Cooper was taken into custody just over 12 hours after the body was found. She was charged with concealing the death of another after police said she hindered investigators’ ability to determine if the death involved foul play. It is not clear if other charges are pending.

Cooper remains in the Cobb County Adult Detention Center without bond.