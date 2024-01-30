What to know about the Georgia unit hit by a deadly drone attack in Jordan

The unit moved to Albany in southwest Georgia in 1957 and then to Atlanta, Forest Park and Chamblee. Activated at Fort Benning in 2006, it received a Valorous Unit Award and a Navy Unit Commendation streamer during the war in Iraq.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Georgians are mourning the loss of three members of the unit who were killed in the drone strike Sunday. The Pentagon identified them as Spc. Breonna Alexsondria Moffett, 23, of Savannah; Sgt. William Jerome Rivers, 46, of Carrollton; and Spc. Kennedy Ladon Sanders, 24, of Waycross. More than 40 other Americans were injured in the attack.

The Biden administration has pointed to Iranian proxies as the culprits, though Iran has denied involvement.

Explore 3 Army reservists from Georgia killed in Jordan drone attack

“Specialist Kennedy Sanders, from Waycross, was killed while defending our country,” U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter posted on the X social media platform Monday. “We will never forget her sacrifice. Our hearts and prayers go out to her family, and all families mourning the loss of loved ones, during this difficult time.

Specialist Kennedy Sanders, from Waycross, was killed while defending our country. We will never forget her sacrifice. Our hearts and prayers go out to her family, and all families mourning the loss of loved ones, during this difficult time.https://t.co/2D7BEJNDMK — Buddy Carter (@RepBuddyCarter) January 29, 2024

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff also expressed condolences Monday.

“Georgians are united in our grief and our loving support for the families and friends of Sgt. William Jerome Rivers, Spc. Kennedy Ladon Sanders, and Spc. Breonna Alexsondria Moffett, three Georgians who lost their lives in a cowardly and unprovoked attack on U.S. forces in Jordan yesterday,” he said. “Sgt. Rivers, Spc. Sanders, and Spc. Moffett each made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our nation — sacrifices that will never be forgotten.”