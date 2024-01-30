News

What to know about the Georgia unit hit by a deadly drone attack in Jordan

Army Reserve unit from Southwest Georgia has storied history
This combination of photos provided by Shawn Sanders, left, and the U.S. Army, center and right, show from left to right, Spc. Kennedy Sanders, Sgt. William Jerome Rivers and Spc. Breonna Alexsondria Moffett. The three U.S. Army Reserve soldiers from Georgia were killed by a drone strike Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024, on their base in Jordan near the Syrian border. (Shawn Sanders and U.S. Army via AP)

By
17 minutes ago

The Army Reserve unit from southwest Georgia that was hit with a drone strike near the Jordanian-Syrian border Sunday can trace its history to World War II and it has been recognized for its valor in Iraq, military records show.

Established in November of 1943 as the 718th Engineer Depot Company, the unit was activated a month later at Camp White in Oregon before participating in the Rhineland and Central European campaigns during WWII.

In 1948, the unit was redesignated as the 718th Engineer Dump Truck Company. Six years later, it was renamed the 718th Engineer Company and activated at Oak Ridge, Tennessee.

The unit moved to Albany in southwest Georgia in 1957 and then to Atlanta, Forest Park and Chamblee. Activated at Fort Benning in 2006, it received a Valorous Unit Award and a Navy Unit Commendation streamer during the war in Iraq.

This satellite photo from Planet Labs PBC shows a military base known as Tower 22 in northeastern Jordan, on Oct. 12, 2023. Three American troops were killed and "many" were wounded Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024, in a drone strike in northeast Jordan near the Syrian border, President Joe Biden said. He blamed Iran-backed militia groups for the first U.S. fatalities after months of strikes against American forces across the Middle East amid the Israel-Hamas war. U.S. officials identified Tower 22 as the site of the attack. (Planet Labs PBC via AP)

Georgians are mourning the loss of three members of the unit who were killed in the drone strike Sunday. The Pentagon identified them as Spc. Breonna Alexsondria Moffett, 23, of Savannah; Sgt. William Jerome Rivers, 46, of Carrollton; and Spc. Kennedy Ladon Sanders, 24, of Waycross. More than 40 other Americans were injured in the attack.

The Biden administration has pointed to Iranian proxies as the culprits, though Iran has denied involvement.

“Specialist Kennedy Sanders, from Waycross, was killed while defending our country,” U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter posted on the X social media platform Monday. “We will never forget her sacrifice. Our hearts and prayers go out to her family, and all families mourning the loss of loved ones, during this difficult time.

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff also expressed condolences Monday.

“Georgians are united in our grief and our loving support for the families and friends of Sgt. William Jerome Rivers, Spc. Kennedy Ladon Sanders, and Spc. Breonna Alexsondria Moffett, three Georgians who lost their lives in a cowardly and unprovoked attack on U.S. forces in Jordan yesterday,” he said. “Sgt. Rivers, Spc. Sanders, and Spc. Moffett each made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our nation — sacrifices that will never be forgotten.”

Jeremy Redmon has reported for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 2005.

