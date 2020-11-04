WATCH LIVE: AG Merrick Garland makes a statement 4 days after FBI conducted a search of Trump’s home

Watch the live video below:Editors' PicksObservations from Georgia Tech’s fifth preseason practice1h agoObservations from Georgia Tech’s fourth preseason practiceBraves’ top prospect Vaughn Grissom homers, impresses in first major-league game15h agoClass 6A blog: Two-time champion Buford departs, private schools move in5h agoClass 6A blog: Two-time champion Buford departs, private schools move in5h agoArmed man tries to breach FBI office, is injured in standoff29m agoThe LatestMiddle Georgia school bus driver killed, 2 children injured in morning crash1h agoMarietta shines light on historic Black-owned homes7h agoTown where Rivian trucks are normal has advice for Georgia: Buckle up 9h agoFeaturedCredit: Charles KrupaBraves’ top prospect Vaughn Grissom homers, impresses in first major-league game15h agoTown where Rivian trucks are normal has advice for Georgia: Buckle up 9h agoScalini’s customers share memories of the longtime Smyrna restaurant