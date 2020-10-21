Wanted DeKalb man arrested, accused of murdering his children’s mother

Ronal E. Derickson has been booked into the DeKalb jail with no bond. He’s facing felony murder, aggravated stalking, kidnapping and first-degree cruelty to children charges, according to online jail records.

Investigators believe Derickson and 26-year-old Asia Jackson got into a dispute that led to the shooting at the Retreat at Stone Mountain on Ashley Place around 1 p.m. on Sept. 11, DeKalb police spokeswoman Michaela Vincent said.