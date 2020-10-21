Wanted DeKalb man arrested, accused of murdering his children’s mother

A man who was wanted by DeKalb County police after his children’s mother was shot and killed at an apartment complex in September was arrested Saturday, authorities said.
Ronal E. Derickson has been booked into the DeKalb jail with no bond. He’s facing felony murder, aggravated stalking, kidnapping and first-degree cruelty to children charges, according to online jail records.
Investigators believe Derickson and 26-year-old Asia Jackson got into a dispute that led to the shooting at the Retreat at Stone Mountain on Ashley Place around 1 p.m. on Sept. 11, DeKalb police spokeswoman Michaela Vincent said.
Derickson left the scene with two children who were present at the time of the shooting, Vincent said. They were later found at a relative’s home unharmed.
AJC.com has reached out to DeKalb police for more on Derickson’s arrest.
