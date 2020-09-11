X

DeKalb police searching for man after woman’s fatal shooting

Murder suspect Ronal E. Derickson is wanted by the DeKalb County Police Department.
Credit: DeKalb County Police Department

News | 53 minutes ago
By Ada Wood, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A man is wanted by DeKalb County police after his children’s mother was shot and killed Friday afternoon at an apartment complex.

Authorities are looking for Ronal E. Derickson after the shooting at the Retreat at Stone Mountain on Ashley Place, according to DeKalb police spokeswoman Michaela Vincent.

Vincent said investigators believe there was a dispute between the two that led to the fatal shooting about 1 p.m. The identity of the woman, who was in her mid-20s, has not been released.

Two children were present at the time of the shooting, Vincent said. Derickson left the scene with them, but they were later found at a relative’s home unharmed.

Anyone with information about the man’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or DeKalb police at 770-725-7850.

