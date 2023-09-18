Walmart closing earlier at some metro Atlanta stores

Several metro Atlanta Walmart locations are now closing a couple of hours earlier.

The stores have moved up their closing times from 11 p.m. to 9 p.m. They will keep their 6 a.m. opening times.

The stores reported to be making the change:

1105 Research Center Atlanta Drive SW in Atlanta

4735 Jonesboro Road in Union City

5401 Fairington Road in Lithonia

6149 Old National Highway in College Park

844 Cleveland Avenue in East Point

“We’re continually exploring ways to better serve our communities. After considering feedback from market leadership, associates and customers, we’ve decided to adjust operating hours,” according to a statement from Walmart.

In December, a Walmart store on Howell Mill Road suffered a serious fire that resulted in its permanent closure. Police said the fire was intentionally set.

In the same month, a fire was set at the Vine City Walmart. That location has been closed since the fire, but the company announced in January it plans to reopen as a smaller Walmart Neighborhood Market — with an Atlanta Police Department substation on site. Vine City will be the first Neighborhood Market out of hundreds across the country to have a police substation.

Back in March 2020 as concerns were growing over COVID-19, Walmart announced that it would cut back on hours at its 24-hour locations across the United States. The retail giant has not resumed around-the-clock hours at any locations in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.