1 arrested, charged with arson after fire in Brookhaven Target

The first took place Jan. 24 at the Lindbergh neighborhood store. Fire investigators found that a suspect had set fire in the bedding section on the first floor with the intention of shoplifting during the ensuing evacuation. Three employees were evaluated for smoke inhalation, but no one was injured. Atlanta firefighters took about a half-hour to extinguish the blaze.

In mid-March, a less serious fire was set at the Buckhead Target about three miles away. Employees were able to put out the fire and evacuate the building before police arrived. There were no injuries, and officials described the damage as “extremely minimal.”

Two metro Atlanta Walmart stores fell prey to similar incidents in recent months as well. The location on Howell Mill Road suffered a serious fire in December that resulted in its permanent closure. In the same month, a fire was set at the Vine City Walmart. That location has been closed since the fire, but the company announced in January it plans to reopen as a smaller Walmart Neighborhood Market, according to an Axios report.

Officials believe the fires at the two Walmart stores and the Lindbergh Target are connected. In January, Atlanta Fire Rescue shared photos of two persons of interest and offered a reward of $10,000 for information leading to an arrest.