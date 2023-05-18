1 arrested, charged with arson after fire in Brookhaven Target

One person has been arrested after being accused of intentionally setting a fire at a Target in Brookhaven on Thursday afternoon, authorities said.
The incident began just before 1:20 p.m. when someone at the department store called 911 to report that a fire had been set in a dressing room, Brookhaven police spokesman Sgt. Jacob Kissel said. Using a technology called Live911 that connects emergency callers directly to police units in the field, officers were able to respond to the North Druid Hills location within three minutes, Kissel said.
At the scene, officers took the suspect into custody on arson charges, according to Kissel. DeKalb County firefighters were also called to the scene, but the fire had been extinguished by the time they arrived, a spokesman said.
Target was closed for several hours in the aftermath of the fire and arrest, but an employee told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution at the scene that the store would reopen at 4 p.m.
This is the third fire suspected of being intentionally set in a metro Atlanta Target store this year.
The first took place Jan. 24 at the Lindbergh neighborhood store. Fire investigators found that a suspect had set fire in the bedding section on the first floor with the intention of shoplifting during the ensuing evacuation. Three employees were evaluated for smoke inhalation, but no one was injured. Atlanta firefighters took about a half-hour to extinguish the blaze.
In mid-March, a less serious fire was set at the Buckhead Target about three miles away. Employees were able to put out the fire and evacuate the building before police arrived. There were no injuries, and officials described the damage as “extremely minimal.”
Two metro Atlanta Walmart stores fell prey to similar incidents in recent months as well. The location on Howell Mill Road suffered a serious fire in December that resulted in its permanent closure. In the same month, a fire was set at the Vine City Walmart. That location has been closed since the fire, but the company announced in January it plans to reopen as a smaller Walmart Neighborhood Market, according to an Axios report.
Officials believe the fires at the two Walmart stores and the Lindbergh Target are connected. In January, Atlanta Fire Rescue shared photos of two persons of interest and offered a reward of $10,000 for information leading to an arrest.
