Voting will be top at the agenda for faith leaders during upcoming rally

Jackson took aim at SB 202 signed into law by Gov. Brian Kemp last year, allowing state takeovers of local elections, shorter absentee ballot deadlines and new voter ID requirements for absentee ballots.

Rather than discouraging people from voting, Jackson said he hopes instead the law will spur more voters to cast their ballots.

McDonald said people are “circling the wagons. I haven’t been engaged in action like this in probably 20 years.”

While he cited “tremendous advances last year” in clear reference to the elections of President Joe Biden and Senators Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael G. Warnock, senior pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church, he added, “We’ve got to keep this ball rolling up the hill.”

Also on Tuesday, Marc Morial, the former mayor of New Orleans and now president of the National Urban League, will be in Atlanta to release the “2022 State of Black America” report.

The report “Under Siege: The Plot to Destroy Democracy” will be unveiled at 10 a.m. at Clark Atlanta University. There will be series of panel discussions that include the Rev. Al Sharpton, who will attend virtually, and MSNBCs Tiffany Cross, who will attend.