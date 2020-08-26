Volunteers ‘stretched thin’ after 3 apartment fires displace nearly 300 in metro area

The coronavirus pandemic has changed their approach somewhat, leading Red Cross volunteers to first make contact virtually with the displaced people. In the case of the Avana on Main fire that destroyed the homes of more than 180 people, 30 Red Cross volunteers provided virtual assistance from all across the state.

Those displaced by the Buckhead fire were able to shelter at the nearby Passion City Church as Red Cross volunteers worked for more than seven hours to provide assistance to all those who wanted it, Tudor said. Firefighters battled the apartment fire all night, for a total of more than 18 hours, AJC.com previously reported.

Tudor said the pandemic has created some unique challenges in Atlanta, a city which “has a lot of fires,” he added.

“If we have a facility that could house 200 people before the pandemic, now it can only hold about 65,” Tudor said.

With the pandemic in mind, volunteers like Tudor try to respond virtually to disasters when they can, and they follow the acronym CDC (Cover, Distance, Clean) for in-person contact with the displaced people they call clients.

According to Nicholson, the Red Cross in metro Atlanta has about 400 registered disaster volunteers, about 40 of whom are core volunteers who are regular responders.

“When we have extra-busy times like this, they can be stretched thin,” Nicholson said. “That’s why more volunteers are always needed.”

“Fortunately, there haven’t been any injuries,” Tudor said of the recent series of fires, noting that he had responded to 12 fatality fires in his years as a volunteer. He also said that, despite the pandemic, the volunteer mission has not changed and that the same assistance is provided to clients whether volunteers respond in person or by virtual means.

The pandemic still has its drawbacks, though.

“We can’t hug them anymore, and we miss that,” Tudor said of his clients. “But that’s just the world we all live in today.”

