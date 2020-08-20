Number of people displaced by massive Buckhead fire grows to 182

The fire started about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday and then quickly ripped through the complex in the 500 block of Main Street, AJC.com previously reported. The blaze sent towers of thick, gray smoke up toward the sky.

Scores of families gathered at the complex, looking on in disbelief as firefighters spent the better part of the afternoon dumping thousands of gallons of water over their building’s charred remains.

“I was on the fourth floor, so everything’s probably gone by now,” Darrell Stafford said, wearing a mask as he looked on with about a dozen other residents in the breezeway of an adjacent building. “It’s the first time this has happened to me and I can’t even describe it. I just can’t describe it.”

The view Thursday morning shows the charred remains of the Avana on Main. The Buckhead apartment was destroyed in a fire Wednesday afternoon. Credit: JOHN SPINK / JSPINK@AJC.COM Credit: JOHN SPINK / JSPINK@AJC.COM

No residents were injured in the incident, but one firefighter was taken to the hospital about 3:30 p.m. after a wall collapsed near the parking deck. The firefighter injured his knee but is expected to recover.

The last hot spots were not put out until after 6:30 a.m. Thursday, Channel 2 Action News reported.

Meanwhile, Red Cross volunteers and caseworkers are helping to provide the displaced families with lodging, food, clothing and personal items such as replacement prescription eyeglasses lost in the fire.

“People say the most valuable service our caseworkers provide is helping families figure out what to do next,” Nicholson said. “‘Who do I call? Where do I go now?’ So you won’t have to try to sort it out alone.”